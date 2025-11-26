Left Menu

The High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance: U.S.-Belarus Talks on Political Prisoners

The Trump administration is negotiating with Belarus for the release of over 100 political prisoners. This development is part of a broader attempt by the U.S. to pivot Belarus away from Russia's influence, despite the nation's strong ties with Moscow and its contentious human rights record.

Updated: 26-11-2025 16:35 IST
The Trump administration is in discussions with Belarus about the potential release of at least 100 political prisoners, according to three sources familiar with the talks. This negotiation indicates a growing rapprochement between the U.S. and the Russian ally.

Despite freeing dozens of detainees since President Trump took office, U.S. officials aim for a more significant release of over 100 prisoners. The largest release so far saw 52 people freed in September, including notable political figures and Nobel Prize winners.

The White House and the Belarusian embassy have not commented on the situation. The ongoing diplomatic efforts align with a strategic U.S. campaign to reduce Belarus' reliance on Russia, part of a broader geopolitical maneuver.

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

