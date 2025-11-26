The High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance: U.S.-Belarus Talks on Political Prisoners

The Trump administration is in discussions with Belarus about the potential release of at least 100 political prisoners, according to three sources familiar with the talks. This negotiation indicates a growing rapprochement between the U.S. and the Russian ally.

Despite freeing dozens of detainees since President Trump took office, U.S. officials aim for a more significant release of over 100 prisoners. The largest release so far saw 52 people freed in September, including notable political figures and Nobel Prize winners.

The White House and the Belarusian embassy have not commented on the situation. The ongoing diplomatic efforts align with a strategic U.S. campaign to reduce Belarus' reliance on Russia, part of a broader geopolitical maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)