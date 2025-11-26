Celebrating Constitution Day: A Call to Uphold Democratic Ideals
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasize the significance of embracing the Constitution's ideals on Constitution Day. Celebrations were held statewide, including functions at the state secretariat. The Congress party marked the occasion by pledging to safeguard the Constitution and organized a symposium.
- Country:
- India
The Governor of Jharkhand, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, underscored the Constitution as the core of national progress during the Constitution Day celebrations. He encouraged citizens to uphold its principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed these sentiments, framing the Constitution as more than a document but a foundational scripture for a just society. He invited citizens to pledge adherence to the Constitution's ideals to ensure development and rights for every individual.
Statewide observances included functions at government offices in Ranchi and gatherings by the Congress party, which highlighted the importance of protecting the Constitution through various events, including a symposium.
ALSO READ
Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity
Coal Mafia Scandal: Jharkhand's Underground Network Unveiled
Strengthening the Nation: Constitution Day Celebrations in Haryana
Jharkhand's Aviation Aspirations: New Airport and Cargo Hub Under Review
Supreme Court Hosts Global Judiciary for Constitution Day Celebration