Celebrating Constitution Day: A Call to Uphold Democratic Ideals

The Governor of Jharkhand, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, underscored the Constitution as the core of national progress during the Constitution Day celebrations. He encouraged citizens to uphold its principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed these sentiments, framing the Constitution as more than a document but a foundational scripture for a just society. He invited citizens to pledge adherence to the Constitution's ideals to ensure development and rights for every individual.

Statewide observances included functions at government offices in Ranchi and gatherings by the Congress party, which highlighted the importance of protecting the Constitution through various events, including a symposium.