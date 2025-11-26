Left Menu

Celebrating Constitution Day: A Call to Uphold Democratic Ideals

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasize the significance of embracing the Constitution's ideals on Constitution Day. Celebrations were held statewide, including functions at the state secretariat. The Congress party marked the occasion by pledging to safeguard the Constitution and organized a symposium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Governor of Jharkhand, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, underscored the Constitution as the core of national progress during the Constitution Day celebrations. He encouraged citizens to uphold its principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed these sentiments, framing the Constitution as more than a document but a foundational scripture for a just society. He invited citizens to pledge adherence to the Constitution's ideals to ensure development and rights for every individual.

Statewide observances included functions at government offices in Ranchi and gatherings by the Congress party, which highlighted the importance of protecting the Constitution through various events, including a symposium.

