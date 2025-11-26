India's Unyielding Stance Against Terrorism: A Global Beacon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the Modi government's firm commitment to eradicating terrorism, earning global appreciation for India's efforts. Commemorating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Shah reinforced that terrorism plagues all humanity, not just one nation.

The 17th anniversary of the attacks saw tributes from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, security personnel's families, and President Droupadi Murmu. They honored those who perished, vowing continued resolve against terrorism.

A NatStrat report, released alongside these commemorations, detailed Pakistan's historical role in sponsoring terrorism against India. The United States and Israel expressed solidarity, emphasizing collaborative efforts to prevent future attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)