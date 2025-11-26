India's Unyielding Stance Against Terrorism: A Global Beacon
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. India’s anti-terrorism efforts are globally supported. High-profile tributes were paid to the victims and heroes. A think tank highlighted Pakistan's history of fostering terrorism against India.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the Modi government's firm commitment to eradicating terrorism, earning global appreciation for India's efforts. Commemorating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Shah reinforced that terrorism plagues all humanity, not just one nation.
The 17th anniversary of the attacks saw tributes from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, security personnel's families, and President Droupadi Murmu. They honored those who perished, vowing continued resolve against terrorism.
A NatStrat report, released alongside these commemorations, detailed Pakistan's historical role in sponsoring terrorism against India. The United States and Israel expressed solidarity, emphasizing collaborative efforts to prevent future attacks.
