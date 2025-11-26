Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stance Against Terrorism: A Global Beacon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. India’s anti-terrorism efforts are globally supported. High-profile tributes were paid to the victims and heroes. A think tank highlighted Pakistan's history of fostering terrorism against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:49 IST
India's Unyielding Stance Against Terrorism: A Global Beacon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the Modi government's firm commitment to eradicating terrorism, earning global appreciation for India's efforts. Commemorating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Shah reinforced that terrorism plagues all humanity, not just one nation.

The 17th anniversary of the attacks saw tributes from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, security personnel's families, and President Droupadi Murmu. They honored those who perished, vowing continued resolve against terrorism.

A NatStrat report, released alongside these commemorations, detailed Pakistan's historical role in sponsoring terrorism against India. The United States and Israel expressed solidarity, emphasizing collaborative efforts to prevent future attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity Beyond Politics: Gandhi Invited to Join Gujarat's 'Unity March'

Unity Beyond Politics: Gandhi Invited to Join Gujarat's 'Unity March'

 India
2
Poland Set to Acquire Swedish Submarines by 2026 for Baltic Defense

Poland Set to Acquire Swedish Submarines by 2026 for Baltic Defense

 Poland
3
Road Rage Turns Violent: Youth Stabbed in Shastri Nagar

Road Rage Turns Violent: Youth Stabbed in Shastri Nagar

 India
4
Bangladesh Faces Historic Spike in Non-Performing Loans

Bangladesh Faces Historic Spike in Non-Performing Loans

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025