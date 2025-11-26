Clash Over Land Turns Fatal in Meghalaya
Meghalaya Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the October 9 violence in Lapangap, where a Karbi man was killed. The arrested are Pyrchang Dkhar, Everyshine Tyngkan, and Deibormi Bhoi Lamare. The incident stemmed from a conflict over a disputed paddy field between locals and the deceased.
Meghalaya Police have detained three individuals regarding the violence on October 9 in Lapangap, which led to the death of a Karbi man. Officials announced the arrests on Wednesday.
The suspects—Pyrchang Dkhar, Everyshine Tyngkan, and Deibormi Bhoi Lamare—were apprehended based on a case at Nartiang police station. Investigations continue.
The victim, identified as Orivel Timung of Tapat village in Assam, was killed during a clash over a paddy field dispute with Lapangap villagers, further complicating regional tensions.
