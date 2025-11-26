Clash Over Land Turns Fatal in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Police have detained three individuals regarding the violence on October 9 in Lapangap, which led to the death of a Karbi man. Officials announced the arrests on Wednesday.

The suspects—Pyrchang Dkhar, Everyshine Tyngkan, and Deibormi Bhoi Lamare—were apprehended based on a case at Nartiang police station. Investigations continue.

The victim, identified as Orivel Timung of Tapat village in Assam, was killed during a clash over a paddy field dispute with Lapangap villagers, further complicating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)