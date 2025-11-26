Left Menu

Raisen District in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Unresolved Rape Case

Protests continue for the fifth day in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district demanding the arrest of a man accused of raping a minor girl. Markets were shut as tensions escalated, prompting the government to transfer the local Superintendent of Police. Community unrest and political backlash intensify the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, protests have erupted for the fifth consecutive day following the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl. The accused, identified as 23-year-old Salman, remains at large, prompting widespread unrest and market closures across the region.

Tensions reached a boiling point in Gauharganj as stones were thrown at homes and religious sites, leading police to disperse crowds with a lathi charge. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred the Superintendent of Police in response to escalating public pressure.

Despite police efforts to maintain order, activists from various Hindu organizations staged protests, demanding the swift arrest of the accused. State Congress president Jitu Patwari criticized the BJP government, calling for enhanced police resources and technology to address the situation.

