Omar Abdullah: Uphold Constitutional Values Against Religious Discrimination

Navigating the complex terrain of religious and educational concerns, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored the importance of actively upholding Constitutional values. Speaking during the golden jubilee of Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom in Poonch, he stressed that Constitution Day should be more than just a symbolic observance.

During his address, Abdullah criticized the trend of assessing educational institutions through a communal lens, highlighting a recent controversy at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. Here, decisions related to admissions have drawn ire, with calls to reserve MBBS seats for specific religious demographics following protests from right-wing groups.

Further spotlighting this notion, Abdullah appealed to those skeptical of religious institutions to witness firsthand the inclusive education offered at Jamia. Lauding the institute's contributions to societal harmony, he urged critics to reconsider the widespread propaganda against such educational bodies.

