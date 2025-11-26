Left Menu

Omar Abdullah: Uphold Constitutional Values Against Religious Discrimination

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of celebrating Constitution Day beyond symbolic gestures, urging a daily commitment to its values in light of rising religious discrimination in education. He highlighted concerns over communal biases influencing admissions and praised Jamia for promoting harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:48 IST
Omar Abdullah: Uphold Constitutional Values Against Religious Discrimination
  • Country:
  • India

Navigating the complex terrain of religious and educational concerns, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored the importance of actively upholding Constitutional values. Speaking during the golden jubilee of Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom in Poonch, he stressed that Constitution Day should be more than just a symbolic observance.

During his address, Abdullah criticized the trend of assessing educational institutions through a communal lens, highlighting a recent controversy at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. Here, decisions related to admissions have drawn ire, with calls to reserve MBBS seats for specific religious demographics following protests from right-wing groups.

Further spotlighting this notion, Abdullah appealed to those skeptical of religious institutions to witness firsthand the inclusive education offered at Jamia. Lauding the institute's contributions to societal harmony, he urged critics to reconsider the widespread propaganda against such educational bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murder Unveiled: Tragic End in Chandaka

Murder Unveiled: Tragic End in Chandaka

 India
2
New Delhi Police Force Welcomes 291 Fresh Graduates

New Delhi Police Force Welcomes 291 Fresh Graduates

 India
3
Passengers Safe After LOT Plane Incident in Vilnius

Passengers Safe After LOT Plane Incident in Vilnius

 Global
4
Curbing Chaos: India's Bold Move to Regulate Online Gaming

Curbing Chaos: India's Bold Move to Regulate Online Gaming

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025