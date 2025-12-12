Left Menu

Call to Reassign Teacher Duties from SIR Work to Focus on Education

Abhay Singh Chautala, president of the Indian National Lok Dal party, criticized the BJP government for deploying teachers as BLOs for SIR-related tasks, impeding education in Haryana. He urged the government to reassign duties to other departments with more staff and ensure uninterrupted education, highlighting poor planning as an issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The president of the Indian National Lok Dal party, Abhay Singh Chautala, has voiced concern over the BJP government's decision to allocate teachers for SIR-related duties, a move he claims is harming education in Haryana.

Chautala pointed out that assigning teachers to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision tasks, like voter list verification and new voter registrations, has led to a shortage of teaching staff in schools, leaving many classes unattended. He emphasized that students' learning is being severely disrupted.

Suggesting a solution, Chautala urged the government to delegate these responsibilities to employees from other departments with a larger workforce. He further criticized the BJP for poor planning, asserting that the government lacks the intention or policy to enhance future educational outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

