EU Chief Calls for Curbing Russia's Military Might
EU's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, emphasized the need to curb Russia's military forces and budget to ensure the war in Ukraine truly ends. She stated that any peace agreement must involve concessions from the Russian side to prevent further escalation.
EU's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, has called for a reduction in Russia's military capabilities, emphasizing the importance of this action in ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kallas highlighted the need to curb both the Russian army and its military budget.
She stressed that any viable peace agreement should involve significant concessions from the Russian side to prevent the war from continuing.
