India Ponders Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amid Bangladesh's Request

India is reviewing a request from Bangladesh to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity. Currently residing in India, Hasina fled Bangladesh amid protests. India stresses its commitment to Bangladesh's peace, democracy, and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:14 IST
India is currently weighing an extradition request from Bangladesh concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The request follows a death sentence handed down to her for alleged crimes against humanity amid last year's student protests.

Hasina, a prominent figure of the Awami League, has been living in India since August last year after escaping large-scale demonstrations in Bangladesh.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the request is under judicial review, reinforcing India's commitment to supporting peace, democracy, and stability in Bangladesh.

