India Ponders Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amid Bangladesh's Request
India is reviewing a request from Bangladesh to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity. Currently residing in India, Hasina fled Bangladesh amid protests. India stresses its commitment to Bangladesh's peace, democracy, and stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
India is currently weighing an extradition request from Bangladesh concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The request follows a death sentence handed down to her for alleged crimes against humanity amid last year's student protests.
Hasina, a prominent figure of the Awami League, has been living in India since August last year after escaping large-scale demonstrations in Bangladesh.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the request is under judicial review, reinforcing India's commitment to supporting peace, democracy, and stability in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes
Raisen District in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Unresolved Rape Case
Panjab University Protests: Students Demand Action Amid Campus Tensions
Campus Uproar: Students Protests Over Subpar Conditions at VIT
Panjab University Faces Shutdown Amid Student Protests Over Senate Polls