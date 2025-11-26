India Ponders Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amid Bangladesh's Request

India is currently weighing an extradition request from Bangladesh concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The request follows a death sentence handed down to her for alleged crimes against humanity amid last year's student protests.

Hasina, a prominent figure of the Awami League, has been living in India since August last year after escaping large-scale demonstrations in Bangladesh.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the request is under judicial review, reinforcing India's commitment to supporting peace, democracy, and stability in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)