Tragic Fire Accident Claims Life of Elderly Woman
A 70-year-old woman named Bechni Devi tragically died after her saree caught fire while she was disposing of sugarcane leaves. The incident occurred in Rampur Bhata village, and despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at a local health center. Police are investigating the matter.
26-11-2025
A 70-year-old woman named Bechni Devi was tragically killed in a fire accident on Wednesday while disposing of sugarcane leaves in her village, police reported.
After collecting dry leaves post-harvest, Devi set them on fire. In an attempt to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby field, her saree ignited.
Despite prompt medical attention at Ramkola Community Health Centre, she was declared dead. The police are investigating the incident further, said Ramkola SHO Santosh Srivastava.
