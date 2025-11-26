Tragic Fire Accident Claims Life of Elderly Woman

A 70-year-old woman named Bechni Devi was tragically killed in a fire accident on Wednesday while disposing of sugarcane leaves in her village, police reported.

After collecting dry leaves post-harvest, Devi set them on fire. In an attempt to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby field, her saree ignited.

Despite prompt medical attention at Ramkola Community Health Centre, she was declared dead. The police are investigating the incident further, said Ramkola SHO Santosh Srivastava.

(With inputs from agencies.)