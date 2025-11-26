Left Menu

Guardians of Governance: Celebrating UPSC’s Centennial Milestone

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) celebrates its centenary as a key pillar of India’s governance, upholding principles like integrity and fairness. The 'Shatabdi Sammelan' event highlighted UPSC's role in recruiting top civil servants and adapting to modern challenges, including new reforms and digital adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a steadfast guardian of India's 'steel frame' of governance during a centenary event. Addressing attendees, he highlighted UPSC's role as a pillar of integrity across pre- and post-Independence India.

Singh underscored the historical importance of civil services, echoing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's description as the 'steel frame of India.' He introduced the 'Pratibha Setu' portal, which aligns talent from civil services exam clears with private opportunities, enhancing national development.

As UPSC enters its second century, its continued dedication to fairness, meritocracy, and transparency marks its crucial place in India's democratic framework. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla commended UPSC's adaptability to evolving challenges, including artificial intelligence and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

