Opposition Accuses RSS-BJP of Undermining India's Constitution on Constitution Day

The Opposition took a firm stance against the RSS-BJP on Constitution Day, accusing them of undermining and attacking India's Constitution. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi led the charge, accusing the government of devaluing constitutional principles through a calculated agenda.

Chief Ministers from various Opposition-ruled states vowed to defend the rights of states and uphold true federalism. They criticized the Centre for allegedly bulldozing federalism and disrespecting the promise of equality and justice enshrined in the Constitution.

West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin also expressed concerns over diminishing democratic rights. Banerjee accused the government of implementing NRC tactics 'through the backdoor,' threatening secularism and federalism. Stalin emphasized the need to protect the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar and uphold the constitutional rights of all states.

