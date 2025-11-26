Opposition Accuses RSS-BJP of Undermining India's Constitution on Constitution Day
The Opposition, on Constitution Day, accused the RSS-BJP of attacking India's Constitution. Leaders, including Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, criticized the ruling party for undermining constitutional principles. Chief Ministers promised to uphold federalism, while Mamata Banerjee alleged threats to democratic rights and secularism.
- Country:
- India
The Opposition took a firm stance against the RSS-BJP on Constitution Day, accusing them of undermining and attacking India's Constitution. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi led the charge, accusing the government of devaluing constitutional principles through a calculated agenda.
Chief Ministers from various Opposition-ruled states vowed to defend the rights of states and uphold true federalism. They criticized the Centre for allegedly bulldozing federalism and disrespecting the promise of equality and justice enshrined in the Constitution.
West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin also expressed concerns over diminishing democratic rights. Banerjee accused the government of implementing NRC tactics 'through the backdoor,' threatening secularism and federalism. Stalin emphasized the need to protect the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar and uphold the constitutional rights of all states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Opposition
- RSS-BJP
- Constitution Day
- India
- Kharge
- Gandhi
- Mamata Banerjee
- federalism
- Ambedkar
- BJP
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences
Unity Beyond Politics: Gandhi Invited to Join Gujarat's 'Unity March'
Leadership Tussle in Karnataka: Will Mallikarjun Kharge Emerge as CM Contender?
Allegations on Nehru-Gandhi Legacy and Sardar Patel's Eclipsed Role
Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge's Statements Amid Power Tussle