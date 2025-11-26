India's Constitution: A Moral Compass for the Digital Age

In a strong endorsement of the Indian Constitution, Former Chief Justice B R Gavai recently highlighted its role as the nation's moral compass, urging citizens to protect its principles. Speaking at the 'Living Constitution' national conference, he called it a vital framework for democracy and dignity.

The conference, organized by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation marked the culmination of 'Samvidhan@75' celebrations. Union Minister Virendra Kumar announced the first phase of consolidating the digital portals of the Social Justice Ministry, a major initiative for digital governance.

The event featured discussions on contemporary constitutional issues and celebrated a milestone in India's democratic journey, reinforcing the Constitution's relevance, particularly in the context of digital transformation and social justice.