Road Rage Turns Violent: Youth Stabbed in Shastri Nagar

A man was arrested in Shastri Nagar, Delhi, for stabbing a youth following a road-rage incident. The victim, Ashu, was injured when his scooter brushed against a car. Police apprehended Rishi Raj, who confessed to the attack. His associates remain at large as the search continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:09 IST
  • India

In a dramatic display of road rage, a young man was stabbed in Delhi's Shastri Nagar following a minor collision. The incident occurred when a two-wheeler brushed against a car, leading to a violent confrontation.

The accused, Rishi Raj, was apprehended after the police conducted several raids. A knife used in the crime was recovered, and Raj allegedly confessed during interrogation.

The victim, Ashu, sustained stab injuries and was hospitalized. Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for Raj's associates who are still absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

