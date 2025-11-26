Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Contractor Arrested Over Gelatin Sticks Near School

Authorities arrested a contractor after 161 gelatin sticks were found near a school in Almora, Uttarakhand. The contractor, Prashant Bisht, had ordered the explosives years earlier for road construction, but they were discarded by a landlord. Investigations are ongoing to find an accomplice.

An unexpected discovery at a school in Almora, Uttarakhand, has led to the arrest of contractor Prashant Bisht, who ordered gelatin sticks years ago for road construction. Authorities disclosed that the explosives were discarded by his landlord, leading to their recovery in the school vicinity.

Police had acted swiftly upon receiving reports from the school's acting principal, who identified suspicious packages in the bushes. The area was secured, and bomb disposal squads were deployed, resulting in the successful recovery of 161 gelatin sticks spread across the premises.

Investigations have intensified, focusing on tracing an accomplice of Bisht who is believed to have helped acquire the sticks. Legal actions are being pursued under relevant laws, including the Explosive Substances Act of 1908. The situation underscores the importance of stringent measures in handling dangerous materials.

