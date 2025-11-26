Left Menu

Curbing Chaos: India's Bold Move to Regulate Online Gaming

The Centre justifies regulation of online gaming apps due to links with terror financing and money laundering. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 aims to address security, financial, and societal risks associated with these platforms. A Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for further deliberation.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has urged the Supreme Court to consider the regulation of online gaming apps, citing links to terror financing and money laundering. An affidavit submitted highlights concerns over financial fraud, tax evasion, and threats to national security stemming from unregulated online money games.

Judges J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan are slated to discuss the issue in a hearing set for Thursday. The Centre's affidavit emphasizes the urgent need to control the unchecked expansion of these platforms, which are often marketed aggressively, impacting vulnerable populations.

The newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 seeks to create a secure digital environment by addressing the sector's technological and jurisdictional challenges. Citing significant financial losses and associated suicides due to online gaming, the government stresses the necessity of legislative measures to safeguard public health and societal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

