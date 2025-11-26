A Call for Uniform Judicial Policy by Chief Justice Surya Kant
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, has proposed the development of a uniform national judicial policy to ensure consistency in judicial decisions across India's courts. Speaking during a Constitution Day event, he emphasized the need for accessible justice and highlighted the role of technology in advancing judiciary aims.
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, has for the first time suggested the creation of a uniform national judicial policy. This initiative aims to reduce unpredictable and unnecessary divergences in opinions within India's constitutional courts.
Speaking at a Supreme Court Constitution Day event, Justice Kant noted that the country has 25 high courts and multiple Supreme Court benches. He stressed the urgency of minimizing unpredictability and divergence within the judiciary.
Justice Kant, along with other dignitaries such as President Droupadi Murmu, highlighted the importance of access to justice, asserting that predictability, affordability, and timeliness are crucial. He emphasized that technology and alternative dispute resolution methods could democratize access to justice, positioning India as a leader in international dispute resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
