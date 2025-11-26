Left Menu

A Call for Uniform Judicial Policy by Chief Justice Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, has proposed the development of a uniform national judicial policy to ensure consistency in judicial decisions across India's courts. Speaking during a Constitution Day event, he emphasized the need for accessible justice and highlighted the role of technology in advancing judiciary aims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:29 IST
Chief Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking at a Supreme Court Constitution Day event, Justice Kant noted that the country has 25 high courts and multiple Supreme Court benches. He stressed the urgency of minimizing unpredictability and divergence within the judiciary.

Speaking at a Supreme Court Constitution Day event, Justice Kant noted that the country has 25 high courts and multiple Supreme Court benches. He stressed the urgency of minimizing unpredictability and divergence within the judiciary.

Justice Kant, along with other dignitaries such as President Droupadi Murmu, highlighted the importance of access to justice, asserting that predictability, affordability, and timeliness are crucial. He emphasized that technology and alternative dispute resolution methods could democratize access to justice, positioning India as a leader in international dispute resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

