China Warns Citizens Against Japan Travel Amid Tensions
China's embassy in Japan has repeatedly advised its citizens not to visit Japan due to reports of insults and attacks on Chinese nationals. This warning follows diplomatic tensions between China and Japan after comments by Japan’s prime minister on a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan.
In a renewed travel advisory, China's embassy in Japan has urged Chinese citizens to refrain from visiting Japan, citing safety concerns. The embassy detailed reports of Chinese nationals facing "unprovoked insults and beatings," resulting in injuries.
The advisory encourages those already in Japan to enhance their safety measures, highlighting data that indicates a rise in violent crimes in the country over recent years. The statement was published on the embassy's social media platform for greater outreach.
This caution comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions. The warning was initially issued in November following disturbing remarks by Japan's prime minister, suggesting that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could necessitate military action from Tokyo.
