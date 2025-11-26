Constitution Day Calls for Duty: PM Modi's Message to the Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of fulfilling constitutional duties while CJI calls for greater access to justice. On Constitution Day, leaders highlighted the significance of adhering to constitutional principles. Concurrently, other news includes power tussles in Karnataka and the extradition request for Sheikh Hasina.
On Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, urging citizens to fulfill their constitutional duties. Modi emphasized that freedom is as much about duties as it is about rights and unity, urging adherence to constitutional principles.
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, also marked the occasion by calling for a national judicial policy to ensure clarity and consistency in court verdicts, aiming to improve access to justice.
Elsewhere, political unrest in Karnataka sees Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attempting resolution, while issues of extradition and sports infrastructure also capture attention. The government pushes for self-reliance through an initiative supporting rare earth magnet manufacturing.
