Fugitive Caught After 23 Years On the Run: The Capture of Sachindra Sahani

Sachindra Sahani, accused of murder since 2003, was apprehended in Surat after evading capture for 23 years. Despite numerous raids, he managed to stay hidden, working under a false identity. An arrest warrant from Kabisurya Nagar was served, and he now faces justice in Ganjam, Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:22 IST
  • India

After 23 years on the run, murder suspect Sachindra Sahani, alias Sachi, was apprehended in Surat, Gujarat, according to an official statement by the Odisha Police. Initially involved in the killing of Lingaraj Patra in March 2003, Sahani had evaded law enforcement since the crime.

Despite persistent efforts by police—who arrested six of his alleged accomplices—Sahani eluded capture by living under a false identity and working as a mechanic in a Surat power-loom. His family, unaware of his hidden life, resided with him, while his sons attended college and his daughter married.

Following a critical tip-off, a dedicated police team conducted a successful raid in Surat, capturing Sahani. He was subsequently transported to Polasara. Authorities had long issued an arrest warrant from the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Kabisurya Nagar, requiring his return to face charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

