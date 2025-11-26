Left Menu

Lawyer Caught in Espionage Web: Allegations of Spying for Pakistani ISI Surface in Nuh

A lawyer from Nuh, identified as Rizwan, was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s ISI. Authorities claim he funneled money for terrorist activities, espionage, and drug smuggling. This arrest marks the third in the region this year linked to Pakistani espionage activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:39 IST
Lawyer Caught in Espionage Web: Allegations of Spying for Pakistani ISI Surface in Nuh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested a lawyer from Nuh on allegations of espionage for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), marking the third such arrest in the region this year. The lawyer, known as Rizwan, allegedly used hawala channels to funnel crores of rupees for nefarious activities.

This arrest follows the apprehension of other alleged spies earlier this year, highlighting an alarming trend in the area. Rizwan, originally from Kharkhadi village and practising in the Gurugram court, was detained after suspicions arose of his involvement in passing sensitive information to Pakistani handlers.

Sources revealed that Rizwan's bank account showed substantial transactions, raising further suspicion. Law enforcement, unable to reach Nuh SP Rajesh Kumar for comment, confirmed an FIR under Section 113 of the BNS and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigations and raids continue to dismantle the suspected espionage network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

 India
2
Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

 Global
3
Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links

Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alle...

 India
4
U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025