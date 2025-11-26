Lawyer Caught in Espionage Web: Allegations of Spying for Pakistani ISI Surface in Nuh

Authorities have arrested a lawyer from Nuh on allegations of espionage for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), marking the third such arrest in the region this year. The lawyer, known as Rizwan, allegedly used hawala channels to funnel crores of rupees for nefarious activities.

This arrest follows the apprehension of other alleged spies earlier this year, highlighting an alarming trend in the area. Rizwan, originally from Kharkhadi village and practising in the Gurugram court, was detained after suspicions arose of his involvement in passing sensitive information to Pakistani handlers.

Sources revealed that Rizwan's bank account showed substantial transactions, raising further suspicion. Law enforcement, unable to reach Nuh SP Rajesh Kumar for comment, confirmed an FIR under Section 113 of the BNS and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigations and raids continue to dismantle the suspected espionage network.

(With inputs from agencies.)