Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Anti-Narcotics Efforts to Combat Drug Trafficking

In a decisive move to curb drug trafficking, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) be empowered with permanent manpower, dedicated infrastructure, and advanced tools to intensify its operations.

Presiding over a review meeting, Adityanath advocated for the swift deployment of necessary personnel across all ANTF police stations and units, emphasizing the importance of specialized training and modern technological support to bolster the force's efficiency.

Highlighting the social responsibility in the fight against drugs, the Chief Minister called upon families, educational institutions, and civil organizations to collaborate with authorities to prevent narcotics from reaching the youth, while stressing that illegal drug trade will be met with strict enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)