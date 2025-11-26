Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident Sparks Investigation in Nashik

A 34-year-old man, Daulat Hiray, and his two children tragically ended their lives by jumping into a well in Chandwad taluka, Nashik. The incident is reportedly linked to mental abuse from Hiray's parents, prompting a police investigation under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:28 IST
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Chandwad taluka, Nashik, as a 34-year-old man and his two young children tragically ended their lives by plunging into a well on their farm. The deceased, identified as Daulat Hiray, his daughter Pradnya (9), and son Prajwal (5), have left the community in shock.

Hiray's wife accuses his parents of subjecting him to relentless mental torture, allegedly driving him to take such a drastic step. In response, police have registered a case under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Hiray's parents, intensifying the probe into the tragic affair.

The Nashik district police have ramped up their investigation efforts, seeking to uncover more about the familial discord that possibly led to this heartbreaking event, hoping for justice for the lives lost too soon.

