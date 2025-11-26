Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

Israeli security forces advanced into the West Bank city of Tubas on Wednesday, initiating a significant operation in a campaign targeting northern West Bank cities. Supported by a helicopter, Israeli troops ordered several Palestinian residents out of their homes, encircling the city and setting up strategic positions across neighborhoods.

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad reported that the Israeli forces' incursion seems prolonged, with rooftop commandeering and arrests underway. According to the Israeli military, the operation is a coordinated effort with police and intelligence to dismantle alleged militant infrastructures identified through preliminary intelligence.

By Wednesday, at least 22 Palestinians were detained, with ongoing roadblocks suggesting the operation may last for several days. The extensive military presence in the northern West Bank, starting in Jenin earlier this year, has led to widespread displacement of Palestinians, drawing international attention and criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)