Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City
Israeli forces initiated an operation in Tubas, West Bank, leading to clashes and arrests. Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad reported the encirclement of the city with helicopters and troops forcibly removing some residents from their homes. The operation aims to disrupt alleged militant efforts, intensifying ongoing regional tensions.
Israeli security forces advanced into the West Bank city of Tubas on Wednesday, initiating a significant operation in a campaign targeting northern West Bank cities. Supported by a helicopter, Israeli troops ordered several Palestinian residents out of their homes, encircling the city and setting up strategic positions across neighborhoods.
Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad reported that the Israeli forces' incursion seems prolonged, with rooftop commandeering and arrests underway. According to the Israeli military, the operation is a coordinated effort with police and intelligence to dismantle alleged militant infrastructures identified through preliminary intelligence.
By Wednesday, at least 22 Palestinians were detained, with ongoing roadblocks suggesting the operation may last for several days. The extensive military presence in the northern West Bank, starting in Jenin earlier this year, has led to widespread displacement of Palestinians, drawing international attention and criticism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shocking Arrests: Assault in Narendrapur Exposed
CBI Arrests Key Suspect in ED Officers' Attack: New Developments in West Bengal Ration Scam
CBI arrests Abul Hossen Molla, key accused in the assault on ED team in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on January 5, 2024: Officials.
NIA arrests man who allegedly provided logistical support to Red Fort car bomber Dr Umar-un Nabi: Officials.
Daring Louvre Heist: Four More Arrests in $102 Million Jewel Theft