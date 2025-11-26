Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City

Israeli forces initiated an operation in Tubas, West Bank, leading to clashes and arrests. Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad reported the encirclement of the city with helicopters and troops forcibly removing some residents from their homes. The operation aims to disrupt alleged militant efforts, intensifying ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:33 IST
Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli security forces advanced into the West Bank city of Tubas on Wednesday, initiating a significant operation in a campaign targeting northern West Bank cities. Supported by a helicopter, Israeli troops ordered several Palestinian residents out of their homes, encircling the city and setting up strategic positions across neighborhoods.

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad reported that the Israeli forces' incursion seems prolonged, with rooftop commandeering and arrests underway. According to the Israeli military, the operation is a coordinated effort with police and intelligence to dismantle alleged militant infrastructures identified through preliminary intelligence.

By Wednesday, at least 22 Palestinians were detained, with ongoing roadblocks suggesting the operation may last for several days. The extensive military presence in the northern West Bank, starting in Jenin earlier this year, has led to widespread displacement of Palestinians, drawing international attention and criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India
3
Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

 Global
4
The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025