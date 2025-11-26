Left Menu

Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links

Delhi Police stated in court that some students, accused of using pepper spray during a pollution protest at India Gate, support the banned Radical Student Union. The court allowed interrogation for three days. The police provided evidence of protestors’ involvement and injuries caused. Accusations were made against the police for mistreatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:34 IST
Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Delhi Police informed a court that some protesters, detained for allegedly using pepper spray on officers during an India Gate rally about pollution, were aligned with the prohibited Radical Student Union.

The disclosure was made to Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema regarding the arrest of six students on November 23. DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla claimed that some students openly supported the banned group through song and social media.

Despite seeking seven-day custody, the court granted a three-day interrogation period. The defense argued that the students faced police mistreatment and were exercising their right to protest air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India
3
Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

 Global
4
The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025