Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links
Delhi Police stated in court that some students, accused of using pepper spray during a pollution protest at India Gate, support the banned Radical Student Union. The court allowed interrogation for three days. The police provided evidence of protestors’ involvement and injuries caused. Accusations were made against the police for mistreatment.
On Wednesday, Delhi Police informed a court that some protesters, detained for allegedly using pepper spray on officers during an India Gate rally about pollution, were aligned with the prohibited Radical Student Union.
The disclosure was made to Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema regarding the arrest of six students on November 23. DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla claimed that some students openly supported the banned group through song and social media.
Despite seeking seven-day custody, the court granted a three-day interrogation period. The defense argued that the students faced police mistreatment and were exercising their right to protest air pollution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
