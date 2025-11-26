Left Menu

Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

Army officers in Guinea-Bissau have seized power, ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, amid political and narcotics-related unrest. The coup followed a contested presidential election, with opposition figures distancing themselves from related violence. The country has a history of such upheavals, impacting its governance and development trajectories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:36 IST
Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In yet another twist in Guinea-Bissau's tumultuous political landscape, army officers announced on Wednesday that they had seized control of the nation, ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. This power shift comes just a day before the planned release of contentious presidential election results.

The army, led by spokesperson Diniz N'Tchama, declared on state television that the government would form 'The High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,' shutting borders and imposing a curfew. Embalo confirmed his removal to France 24, though his current whereabouts remain unconfirmed.

This coup, following repeated past attempts, adds to Guinea-Bissau's long-standing political instability. The coup leaders cited interference by political and drug trade figures in their decision to seize power, with recent gunfire incidents marking the capital. Observers continue to watch the situation unfold in the West African nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India
3
Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

 Global
4
The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025