Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

In yet another twist in Guinea-Bissau's tumultuous political landscape, army officers announced on Wednesday that they had seized control of the nation, ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. This power shift comes just a day before the planned release of contentious presidential election results.

The army, led by spokesperson Diniz N'Tchama, declared on state television that the government would form 'The High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,' shutting borders and imposing a curfew. Embalo confirmed his removal to France 24, though his current whereabouts remain unconfirmed.

This coup, following repeated past attempts, adds to Guinea-Bissau's long-standing political instability. The coup leaders cited interference by political and drug trade figures in their decision to seize power, with recent gunfire incidents marking the capital. Observers continue to watch the situation unfold in the West African nation.

