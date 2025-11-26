Rachakonda Police Pioneers Reform with History-Sheeters in Traffic Duties

The Rachakonda Police has launched a groundbreaking initiative by involving 70 history-sheeters to assist in regulating traffic duties. This unique reform aims to transform perceptions and integrate history-sheeters back into society.

On Wednesday, these individuals played a key role in traffic management at various city junctions, providing guidance and educating the public on traffic rules alongside volunteers and constables. The initiative demonstrates a progressive approach to policing, which not only aids community service but also gives the individuals a new sense of purpose.

The Rachakonda Commissionerate, one of three in Greater Hyderabad, maintains over 3,000 history sheets. The police are now considering extending this reform to others under surveillance, fostering societal change through cooperative engagement.

