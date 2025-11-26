Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Decision on Trump's Firing of Top Copyright Official

The U.S. Supreme Court delayed a decision on whether Donald Trump can remove the top copyright official. The case involves Trump's firing of Shira Perlmutter over disagreements on AI copyright findings. The court will decide after hearing related cases involving Trump's dismissal of federal officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:49 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday delayed its decision on whether former President Donald Trump can remove the top federal copyright official, Shira Perlmutter. Perlmutter's dismissal was blocked by a lower court as the two sides engage in a legal battle over Trump's authority and her recent AI report.

The Supreme Court's order temporarily maintains Perlmutter in her position as the U.S. Register of Copyrights while it hears arguments in related cases involving Trump's firing of other federal officials. Perlmutter's firing follows her release of a report criticizing unauthorized AI uses by tech firms.

Perlmutter has challenged her removal in court, arguing that Trump's appointment of Todd Blanche to replace another official lacks authority. The legal controversy raises questions about presidential powers under the U.S. Constitution, prompting a review by the justices. A decision is expected following upcoming court arguments.

