Cooperative Society Manager's Unexplained Wealth Uncovered in Dhar

The Lokayukta Police in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district uncovered assets worth Rs 4.70 crore belonging to Govardhan Maru Patel, a cooperative society manager. The assets significantly exceed his official income. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown, the Lokayukta Police have unearthed assets worth approximately Rs 4.70 crore owned by a cooperative society manager in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. These assets, which belong to Govardhan Maru Patel and his family, appear to be far beyond his legitimate income sources, officials have confirmed.

The raids, orchestrated by the superintendent of the Indore unit, Rajesh Sahay, were conducted following a complaint about disproportionate assets. Patel, currently a manager at the Adivasi Jati Seva Sahakari Samiti in Labaria village, has a career history starting from a humble monthly salary of Rs 300 back in 1984 to Rs 65,000 now.

With his government earnings and inherited agricultural assets totaling an estimated Rs 1.20 crore, the vast discrepancy with the discovered assets has prompted legal action. A case under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, has been filed, and investigations are actively underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

