Dramatic Arrest: Police Nab Murder Suspect After Intense Encounter

A 38-year-old man accused of murdering a retired teacher during a robbery in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended after a brief police encounter. The suspect allegedly killed the teacher, stole valuables and was part of a conspiracy involving her domestic helpers. He and co-conspirators have been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:17 IST
A man accused of the brutal murder of a 70-year-old retired teacher during a robbery in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Wednesday following a police encounter, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Sagar Meena alias Bunty, was injured during the confrontation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar revealed that Meena is accused of slitting Sarla Dhanetwal's throat in her home, before fleeing with her valuables.

In a shocking turn, Meena, who escaped while initially detained, was apprehended with the help of an informant. The plot, allegedly involving Dhanetwal's housemaid and her daughter, has led to multiple arrests, with stolen items recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

