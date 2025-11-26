Controversial Remarks Ignite Protests Against IAS Officer
The Brahmin community staged protests against Santosh Verma, an IAS officer, for controversial remarks about reservations and inter-caste relationships. The government has issued a show-cause notice demanding an explanation. Verma faced backlash across multiple locations, with calls for his dismissal and legal action.
- Country:
- India
Tension is mounting in Madhya Pradesh as the Brahmin community has intensified protests against IAS officer Santosh Verma. The unrest follows controversial remarks allegedly made by Verma during a public meeting.
The state General Administration Department quickly responded by issuing a show-cause notice to Verma, demanding an explanation for remarks deemed to disrupt social harmony. The notice insists he clarifies his statements within a week, failing which, disciplinary action will be initiated.
Protests have erupted in cities like Narmadapuram, Gwalior, and Itarsi, with effigies of Verma being burned amidst demands for his dismissal and legal proceedings. Senior lawyer Anil Mishra has threatened more significant protests if an FIR is not registered soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Ignite Against IAS Officer Over Controversial Remarks
Political Influence Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh Electoral Roll Revision
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Key Decisions on Electoral Reform and Heroic Tribute
Mega Investments Boost Job Growth in Madhya Pradesh
Fire breaks out at Betul District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh; patients shifted to safety: Officials.