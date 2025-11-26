Controversial Remarks Ignite Protests Against IAS Officer

Tension is mounting in Madhya Pradesh as the Brahmin community has intensified protests against IAS officer Santosh Verma. The unrest follows controversial remarks allegedly made by Verma during a public meeting.

The state General Administration Department quickly responded by issuing a show-cause notice to Verma, demanding an explanation for remarks deemed to disrupt social harmony. The notice insists he clarifies his statements within a week, failing which, disciplinary action will be initiated.

Protests have erupted in cities like Narmadapuram, Gwalior, and Itarsi, with effigies of Verma being burned amidst demands for his dismissal and legal proceedings. Senior lawyer Anil Mishra has threatened more significant protests if an FIR is not registered soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)