Left Menu

Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

Police arrested two men impersonating vigilance officers to extort money from a traffic cop. Deepak and Nitin, with criminal backgrounds, targeted a zonal officer in Haryana. After failing to extort money, threatened him, leading to their arrest in the Sector 40 HUDA market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-11-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 00:23 IST
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained two individuals who impersonated vigilance officers in an extortion attempt involving a traffic cop, officials announced Wednesday. The suspects, including one with a history of serious charges like rape, were caught in the act.

The arrested individuals were identified as Deepak, 45, from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, and Nitin Kumar, 50, primarily residing in Nepal. Their arrest followed a formal complaint from a zonal officer stationed at Mayfield Garden in Gurugram.

The officer reported that on October 15, the two men approached him posing as vigilance officers and attempted to coerce him into a dubious financial exchange. Following threats and a night video warning, the police swiftly apprehended the suspects in the Sector 40 HUDA market on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025