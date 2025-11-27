Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

Authorities have detained two individuals who impersonated vigilance officers in an extortion attempt involving a traffic cop, officials announced Wednesday. The suspects, including one with a history of serious charges like rape, were caught in the act.

The arrested individuals were identified as Deepak, 45, from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, and Nitin Kumar, 50, primarily residing in Nepal. Their arrest followed a formal complaint from a zonal officer stationed at Mayfield Garden in Gurugram.

The officer reported that on October 15, the two men approached him posing as vigilance officers and attempted to coerce him into a dubious financial exchange. Following threats and a night video warning, the police swiftly apprehended the suspects in the Sector 40 HUDA market on Tuesday.

