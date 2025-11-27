Suspect in Custody Following Shooting Near White House

A suspect has been detained in connection to a shooting involving National Guard members near the White House, as confirmed by local authorities.

The incident, which took place close to the White House, left two guard soldiers shot. Their current conditions have not been disclosed, according to law enforcement sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Emergency response teams converged on the scene, with at least one helicopter arriving at the National Mall. Both the Joint DC Task Force and the Metropolitan Police Department acknowledged the incident but withheld detailed public statements. Mayor Muriel Bowser and local leaders are monitoring the unfolding situation, as President Donald Trump was briefed while in Florida.