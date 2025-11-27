Left Menu

Pro-Russia Group Leaders in France Arrested for Alleged Espionage

The leaders of SOS Donbass, a pro-Russia group in France, have been arrested on suspicion of espionage. The Paris prosecutor's office charged them with criminal conspiracy and intelligence-gathering for a foreign power. The arrests coincide with French President Macron's warning about Russian destabilization tactics.

Authorities in France have detained leaders of the pro-Russian SOS Donbass group on charges of espionage. The group's founder, Anna Novikova, and its president, Vincent Perfetti, were taken into custody under suspicions of gathering intelligence for a foreign power, according to Paris prosecutors.

The arrests follow recent assertions by French President Emmanuel Macron, who cautioned about Russian efforts to destabilize France and other European countries supportive of Ukraine. Macron described these activities as 'hybrid wars,' pointing to the use of proxies and mercenaries.

In response to the charges, Perfetti's lawyer criticized the criminalization of pro-Russian sentiments, dismissing the actions as mere poster-making rather than espionage. French authorities maintain their stance as part of broader efforts to counter Russia's influence campaign across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

