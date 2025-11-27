Violence Strikes Near the White House: National Guard Members Fatally Shot

In a tragic incident near the White House, two West Virginia National Guard members lost their lives after being shot on Wednesday. Governor Patrick Morrisey announced their deaths, while investigations continue, with federal officials intensively involved in the case.

The shooting took place at the intersection of 17th and H Streets, causing a swift response from emergency services. While a suspect is in custody and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the security situation remains tense.

This incident has fueled ongoing debates about the deployment of the National Guard in the capital. President Trump took to social media to promise serious consequences for the attacker, while local and federal leaders reevaluate security measures.

