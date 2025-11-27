Left Menu

Violence Strikes Near the White House: National Guard Members Fatally Shot

Two West Virginia National Guard members were fatally shot near the White House. The shooting involved a suspect who was taken into custody. The incident underscores the tension surrounding the National Guard's role in the nation's capital, amid ongoing policy debates and legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:30 IST
Violence Strikes Near the White House: National Guard Members Fatally Shot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic incident near the White House, two West Virginia National Guard members lost their lives after being shot on Wednesday. Governor Patrick Morrisey announced their deaths, while investigations continue, with federal officials intensively involved in the case.

The shooting took place at the intersection of 17th and H Streets, causing a swift response from emergency services. While a suspect is in custody and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the security situation remains tense.

This incident has fueled ongoing debates about the deployment of the National Guard in the capital. President Trump took to social media to promise serious consequences for the attacker, while local and federal leaders reevaluate security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

 Global
2
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 South Africa
3
Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

 Global
4
Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025