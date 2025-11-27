Guinea-Bissau in Turmoil: Military Takes Control Amid Contested Elections

In a startling turn of events, a group of military officers in Guinea-Bissau declared they have seized power, deposing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. This action comes on the eve of anticipated presidential election results, heightening the political crisis in the coup-vulnerable nation.

Speaking on state television, spokesperson Diniz N'Tchama justified the military's intervention by alleging election manipulation and destabilization plots involving both national politicians and foreign drug entities. The sudden power shift has led to the suspension of the electoral process, border shutdowns, and a curfew imposition.

The African Union and ECOWAS immediately voiced concerns over the military's move, urging for a peaceful resolution. Meanwhile, gunfire echoed through the capital, as the population of the country, notorious for being a cocaine transit hub, grappled with the uncertainty of military rule resuming.

(With inputs from agencies.)