Mumbai Election Rolls Chaos: Duplicate Voter Entries Spark Controversy

In a concerning revelation, over 11 lakh duplicate entries have been identified in Mumbai's electoral roll, impacting more than 10.64% of the city's electorate. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) disclosed this data, which reveals that several wards with a high number of duplicate entries were previously represented by Opposition corporators.

The SEC has extended the deadline for objections regarding electoral inaccuracies from November 27 to December 3, with a final voters' list to be published on December 10. Factors causing these duplications include printing errors, relocation of voters, and failure to remove deceased persons' names, officials stated.

Booth-level workers have been tasked with conducting verification visits to ensure accuracy. With upcoming civic elections possibly delayed until early February, Opposition leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, raise concerns about fairness and potential fraud in the voters' list revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)