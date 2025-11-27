Left Menu

Mumbai Election Rolls Chaos: Duplicate Voter Entries Spark Controversy

More than 11 lakh duplicate enrolments in Mumbai's electoral roll have surfaced, with 10.64% of the electorate affected, raising concerns over upcoming civic elections. The SEC plans corrective actions, extending deadlines for objections, and might delay polls to rectify the issue thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 08:38 IST
In a concerning revelation, over 11 lakh duplicate entries have been identified in Mumbai's electoral roll, impacting more than 10.64% of the city's electorate. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) disclosed this data, which reveals that several wards with a high number of duplicate entries were previously represented by Opposition corporators.

The SEC has extended the deadline for objections regarding electoral inaccuracies from November 27 to December 3, with a final voters' list to be published on December 10. Factors causing these duplications include printing errors, relocation of voters, and failure to remove deceased persons' names, officials stated.

Booth-level workers have been tasked with conducting verification visits to ensure accuracy. With upcoming civic elections possibly delayed until early February, Opposition leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, raise concerns about fairness and potential fraud in the voters' list revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

