Thanksgiving Eve Ambush: A Political Firestorm Unfolds Near the White House

An Afghan immigrant, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, opened fire on two National Guard soldiers near the White House on Thanksgiving eve, triggering a security lockdown. The soldiers were critically injured in what officials called an 'ambush' attack. The shooter, who engaged in a gunfight before arrest, was wounded as well.

President Trump condemned the attack, labeling it an 'act of terror,' and announced plans to review Afghan immigrants admitted during Biden's presidency. The incident fueled debates over immigration policies and the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington D.C., which had faced legal challenges.

The attack also reignited discussions about Trump's militarized law enforcement missions in Democrat-led cities, with critics accusing the administration of using such tactics to target political opponents under the guise of maintaining order.