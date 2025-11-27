Left Menu

Thanksgiving Eve Ambush: A Political Firestorm Unfolds Near the White House

An Afghan immigrant's attack on National Guard soldiers near the White House has sparked political controversy. The incident, called 'an act of terror' by Trump, led to calls for stricter immigration policies. It highlights tensions around Trump's militarized law enforcement strategies and Biden-era immigration programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:35 IST
Thanksgiving Eve Ambush: A Political Firestorm Unfolds Near the White House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Afghan immigrant, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, opened fire on two National Guard soldiers near the White House on Thanksgiving eve, triggering a security lockdown. The soldiers were critically injured in what officials called an 'ambush' attack. The shooter, who engaged in a gunfight before arrest, was wounded as well.

President Trump condemned the attack, labeling it an 'act of terror,' and announced plans to review Afghan immigrants admitted during Biden's presidency. The incident fueled debates over immigration policies and the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington D.C., which had faced legal challenges.

The attack also reignited discussions about Trump's militarized law enforcement missions in Democrat-led cities, with critics accusing the administration of using such tactics to target political opponents under the guise of maintaining order.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
2
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
3
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global
4
Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025