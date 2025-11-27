Left Menu

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to 21 Years

Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for three corruption cases related to the allocation of plots in the Rajuk New Town Project. The judgment was announced in her absence, as she remains unarrested and was tried in absentia.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladesh court has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 21 years in prison for corruption, as reported by local media. She was tried in absentia, as she remains unarrested.

The cases involved alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots within the Rajuk New Town Project in Purbachol, according to the state-run BSS news agency. Hasina was sentenced to seven years for each of these cases.

The court noted that the plots were allotted to Hasina without an application and beyond the legally authorised jurisdiction. The judge pronounced the judgment without Hasina present in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

