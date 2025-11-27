Left Menu

Rachel Reeves: Balancing Britain's Budget and Economy Growth

British finance minister Rachel Reeves addresses criticisms of tax hikes for increased welfare. She commits to further initiatives to enhance economic growth and improve living standards for working citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rachel Reeves dismissed criticism over her annual budget on Thursday, which some say has increased taxes to fund higher welfare spending.

In an interview with Times Radio, Reeves emphasized her commitment to economic growth in Britain, outlining her plans for future initiatives.

'There's plenty more that I'm going to do to grow our economy and make working people better off,' she assured listeners, setting the stage for a renewed focus on improving living standards.

