Defending Andhra Pradesh's Water Rights: CM Naidu's Strong Stance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has firmly stated that the state will not compromise its rights over the Krishna river water. In a key review meeting at the state secretariat, Naidu urged officials to advocate strongly in front of the tribunal that adjudicates water sharing to safeguard the state's interests.

Highlighting previous agreements, Naidu emphasized that Andhra Pradesh was allocated 512 TMC of water, while Telangana received 299 TMC following the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh state. He insisted on maintaining this water-sharing arrangement between the two Telugu states, stressing that water security is vital for all districts.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister noted a significant improvement in groundwater levels in Rayalaseema, urging officials to continue measures to sustain this progress. By November 25, reservoirs statewide held a substantial 1,095 TMC of water. Naidu's remarks stress the importance of judicious use of this natural resource to ensure continued availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)