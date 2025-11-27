Left Menu

Kashmir Raids: Dismantling Terror Ecosystems

Police conducted extensive raids across the Kashmir valley, targeting locations linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. The operation aimed to dismantle terror support structures. Electronic devices and documents were seized, with searches extending to educational institutions like the Jamia Islamia Institute in Kupwara, based on credible intelligence of unlawful activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, security forces launched a series of coordinated raids across Kashmir, targeting locations associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), authorities revealed.

Operations spanned Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam, and Kupwara districts, focusing primarily on residential premises and establishments linked to JeI members.

The crackdown followed actionable intelligence about JeI's involvement in anti-national activities, resulting in the seizure of numerous electronic devices, documents, and literature for further investigation. Officials also highlighted raids at the Jamia Islamia Institute in Waripora, Handwara, suspecting unlawful activities tied to JeI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

