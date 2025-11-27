Kashmir Raids: Dismantling Terror Ecosystems

On Thursday, security forces launched a series of coordinated raids across Kashmir, targeting locations associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), authorities revealed.

Operations spanned Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam, and Kupwara districts, focusing primarily on residential premises and establishments linked to JeI members.

The crackdown followed actionable intelligence about JeI's involvement in anti-national activities, resulting in the seizure of numerous electronic devices, documents, and literature for further investigation. Officials also highlighted raids at the Jamia Islamia Institute in Waripora, Handwara, suspecting unlawful activities tied to JeI.

