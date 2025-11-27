Kerala's Land Rights Struggle: Victory for Munambam Residents

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam has affirmed the commitment of the Communist Party to support Munambam residents in their fight for land ownership rights, following Waqf property claims. Viswam's statement came after the Kerala High Court directed the state government to accept land tax from the residents.

Industries Minister P Rajeev emphasized that the state government will not evict residents from their land. The Munambam Land Protection Committee is now tasked with deciding whether to continue the protest, despite assurances from the state government.

The conflict centers around the Waqf Board's claim on 400 acres, affecting over 600 families. With the recent positive developments, protesters are expected to meet to consider ending their 411-day-long struggle.