Kerala's Land Rights Struggle: Victory for Munambam Residents
CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam expressed support for Munambam residents fighting for land ownership against Waqf claims. Following a favourable Kerala High Court ruling, the state government will now accept land tax, marking significant progress for the 600+ families involved in the 411-day protest.
CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam has affirmed the commitment of the Communist Party to support Munambam residents in their fight for land ownership rights, following Waqf property claims. Viswam's statement came after the Kerala High Court directed the state government to accept land tax from the residents.
Industries Minister P Rajeev emphasized that the state government will not evict residents from their land. The Munambam Land Protection Committee is now tasked with deciding whether to continue the protest, despite assurances from the state government.
The conflict centers around the Waqf Board's claim on 400 acres, affecting over 600 families. With the recent positive developments, protesters are expected to meet to consider ending their 411-day-long struggle.
