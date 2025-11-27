Mystery in Meerut: New Life Amid Shadows of Crime
Muskan, implicated in her husband's gruesome murder, has been moved to Meerut jail with her newborn daughter. She gave birth on November 24, and both are currently in good health. Despite the baby's birth, tensions remain around a DNA test demanded by her deceased husband's family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:18 IST
- India
Muskan, accused in the brutal murder of her husband, now resides in Meerut jail with her newborn daughter, officials revealed on Thursday.
The baby, born on November 24 at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, was discharged on Wednesday, joining Muskan in Barrack 12A, home to 21 female prisoners and three children.
Despite the newborn's arrival, a DNA test to confirm paternity remains uninitiated, pending a written request, amid ongoing family disputes following the murder case involving Muskan and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla.
(With inputs from agencies.)
