Left Menu

Mystery in Meerut: New Life Amid Shadows of Crime

Muskan, implicated in her husband's gruesome murder, has been moved to Meerut jail with her newborn daughter. She gave birth on November 24, and both are currently in good health. Despite the baby's birth, tensions remain around a DNA test demanded by her deceased husband's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:18 IST
Mystery in Meerut: New Life Amid Shadows of Crime
Muskan
  • Country:
  • India

Muskan, accused in the brutal murder of her husband, now resides in Meerut jail with her newborn daughter, officials revealed on Thursday.

The baby, born on November 24 at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, was discharged on Wednesday, joining Muskan in Barrack 12A, home to 21 female prisoners and three children.

Despite the newborn's arrival, a DNA test to confirm paternity remains uninitiated, pending a written request, amid ongoing family disputes following the murder case involving Muskan and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Women's Premier League Gears Up for Exciting 2024 Edition

Women's Premier League Gears Up for Exciting 2024 Edition

 India
3
Haryana Health Services Disrupted: Government Doctors Strike for Career Progression

Haryana Health Services Disrupted: Government Doctors Strike for Career Prog...

 India
4
Delhi-NCR's Invisible Crisis: A City Under Siege from Air Pollution

Delhi-NCR's Invisible Crisis: A City Under Siege from Air Pollution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025