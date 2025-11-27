Left Menu

Naxalite IED Blast Injures Woman Constable in Sukma

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman constable sustained injuries from an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, authorities reported. The incident unfolded as the constable, part of an area domination operation, accidentally triggered the explosive.

The mishap occurred at 1 p.m. on a forested hill. The injured constable, identified as Muchaki Durga, received preliminary treatment before being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical attention. Officials confirmed her condition is stable and not life-threatening.

Maoists are notorious for using IEDs against security forces patrolling Bastar's forest areas. A similar incident in June resulted in the death of an additional superintendent of police and injuries to others. The government has committed to eradicating the Naxalite threat by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

