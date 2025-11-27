Naxalite IED Blast Injures Woman Constable in Sukma
A woman constable was injured by a pressure IED planted by Naxalites in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred during a police operation. The constable is receiving treatment and is out of danger. The central government aims to eliminate Naxal activities by March 2026.
A woman constable sustained injuries from an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, authorities reported. The incident unfolded as the constable, part of an area domination operation, accidentally triggered the explosive.
The mishap occurred at 1 p.m. on a forested hill. The injured constable, identified as Muchaki Durga, received preliminary treatment before being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical attention. Officials confirmed her condition is stable and not life-threatening.
Maoists are notorious for using IEDs against security forces patrolling Bastar's forest areas. A similar incident in June resulted in the death of an additional superintendent of police and injuries to others. The government has committed to eradicating the Naxalite threat by March 2026.
