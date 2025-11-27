Delhi Police Nabs Infamous Shooter After Intense Encounter

Delhi Police successfully apprehended Ankit, a notorious shooter affiliated with the Himanshu Bhau gang, following a tense encounter early Thursday morning. Ankit, who had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, opened fire on the police when they tried to arrest him near Sai Baba Mandir on Urban Extension Road 2.

During the confrontation, Ankit discharged three rounds, striking a police bulletproof vest. In response, head constable Kuldeep and a woman head constable returned fire, injuring Ankit in the leg. Ankit, known for targeting gangster Rohit Lamba, had previously eluded capture after his involvement in an October shooting.

The operation was part of a broader crackdown on organized crime, sparked by revelations of the Bhau gang's involvement in the October incident. Ankit's arrest marks a significant step, though police continue their efforts to apprehend Deepak, the second shooter still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)