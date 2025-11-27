Chile's Abortion Rights Hang in Balance Amidst Political Tug-of-War

As Chile edges towards a pivotal presidential runoff, the issue of abortion rights emerges at the forefront, with far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast leading the discourse. Kast, a staunch Catholic, proposes reversing recent expansions in reproductive rights, aligning with regional patterns of restricting access in Latin America.

Abortion in Chile, historically stringent since the 1973-1990 Pinochet dictatorship, saw partial decriminalization in 2017. However, Kast's potential policy changes threaten to retract even these limited exceptions, sparking fears of a substantial rollback in women's rights—a matter receiving both domestic and international attention.

As political lines are drawn, supporters on both sides vocalize their stances fiercely. Public sentiment, polls indicate, leans in favor of maintaining current abortion laws, even as Kast's campaign gains momentum, hinting at a wider ideological conflict that mirrors challenges faced across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)