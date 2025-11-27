Medical College Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Nationwide Raids in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in ten states related to a money laundering investigation over bribery and manipulation in medical colleges. The case originated from a CBI FIR alleging a corruption network involving officials and intermediaries in obtaining approvals for medical courses. Multiple arrests have been made.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a nationwide raid across ten states on Thursday as part of a complex money laundering probe linked to alleged corruption in the medical education sector. The operation targeted at least 15 locations, including medical college premises and residences of private individuals.
The ED's efforts fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, sparked by a CBI First Information Report (FIR) filed on June 30. Allegations revolve around bribes paid to senior government officials, including those from the National Medical Commission (NMC), for leaking inspection details.
This led to manipulation of regulatory requirements, subsequently granting unauthorized approvals for academic courses at these colleges. In a staggering fallout, 34 suspects have been identified, with multiple arrests undertaken, including doctors and ministry officials.
