Tragic End: Ex-Lover's Jealous Rage Leads to Fatal Stabbing

In a chilling incident that has left the community in shock, a 29-year-old man identified as K Ajith Kumar allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in Thanjavur. The attack was reportedly driven by jealousy following the woman's engagement to another individual.

The victim, a 26-year-old school teacher named P Kavya, suffered fatal injuries from the attack and tragically passed away on the scene. Friends and family are mourning the loss of the young teacher from Melakalakudi, who was respected in her community.

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances that led to this violent act. The case has been registered at the Ammapettai Police Station, and police efforts continue in an attempt to understand the full details of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)