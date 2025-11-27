Left Menu

Fatal Consequences of Love: Thanjavur Tragedy Shocks Community

A 26-year-old school teacher named P Kavya was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, K Ajith Kumar, in Thanjavur after she became engaged to another man. The incident occurred on Thursday, and the police are investigating the circumstances. A case has been registered at Ammapettai Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:11 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Thanjavur as a 26-year-old school teacher, P Kavya, was reportedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday. The accused, K Ajith Kumar, allegedly attacked Kavya following her engagement to another individual, sources revealed.

Kavya, a resident of Melakalakudi, suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed in the head. Authorities confirm that they have registered a case at the Ammapettai Police Station, and an investigation into the events surrounding the murder is underway.

The victim's body was transported to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. As the local community grapples with the shocking tragedy, police efforts focus on unearthing the details of this grievous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

