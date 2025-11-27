Fatal Consequences of Love: Thanjavur Tragedy Shocks Community

A tragic incident unfolded in Thanjavur as a 26-year-old school teacher, P Kavya, was reportedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday. The accused, K Ajith Kumar, allegedly attacked Kavya following her engagement to another individual, sources revealed.

Kavya, a resident of Melakalakudi, suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed in the head. Authorities confirm that they have registered a case at the Ammapettai Police Station, and an investigation into the events surrounding the murder is underway.

The victim's body was transported to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. As the local community grapples with the shocking tragedy, police efforts focus on unearthing the details of this grievous act.

